Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Fire crews from Spilsby and Alford were called to the scene at 1.40pm yesterday (Monday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "@SpilsbyFire & Alford attended a grain drier on fire within a dutch barn.

"Fire damage to one tonne of corn.

"Crews used dry powder extinguishers and thermal imaging camera to extinguish.