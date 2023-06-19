Two hospitalised after road collision near Boston saw one vehicle enter water-filled dyke

The car entered the water-filled dyke upside down

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a road collision near Boston that saw two casualties taken to hospital.

A force spokesperson said: “Just before 2.45pm on Friday, June 16, we were alerted to reports of a road traffic collision on Boston Road in Cowbridge.

“Officers attended and discovered two vehicles were involved.

"One, a Hyundai iX20, had left the road and entered a water-filled dyke, upside down.

“A man and a woman who were in the car were taken to hospital. A third person, a man who had been driving a Volkswagen Golf, was uninjured.

The Underwater Search Unit was deployed to check the water for any further casualties and, thankfully, none were found.

“Investigating officers would like to appeal for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who saw either vehicle.