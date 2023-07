Two people were injured after being involved in a collision between two vans near Caythorpe this morning (Wednesday).

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, the incident was reported to emergency services at 8.10am where a white Ford Transit van and a silver Ford Transit van were in collision on Stragglethorpe Lane.

The spokesman said two people were injured, it is not clear how seriously or whether anyone was taken to hospital.