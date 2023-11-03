Register
Two pedestrians injured in serious collision in Horncastle

​Two pedestrians have suffered serious injuries in a serious collision in Horncastle this afternoon (Friday).
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:18 GMT
The entrance of Tesco on Watermill Road. Photo: Google MapsThe entrance of Tesco on Watermill Road. Photo: Google Maps
The entrance of Tesco on Watermill Road. Photo: Google Maps

A man in his 60s sustained injuries and a woman in her 70s sustained serious injuries following a collision with a black Nissan Qashqai at around 1.15pm today at the entrance of Tesco on Watermill Road.

They were both taken to hospital.

Lincolnshire Police now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident.

If you can help police with their enquiries, please get in touch with the Serious Injury Collision Unit by emailing SCIUin[email protected], quoting incident 196 of November 3.

Alternatively, you can call 01522 212316.

