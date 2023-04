Two people have died following a road collision in North Thoresby yesterday (Monday).

Lincolnshire Police

Emergency services were called to the A16 near North Thoresby at around 9am yesterday morning, but a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision, between a black BMW convertible and a grey Transit van, was reported at 9.04am.

Advertisement

Advertisement