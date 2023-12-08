Two thousand Lincolnshire residents sought to take on free ‘get more active’ challenge.
The aim of the 21.4-minute challenge is to support residents to achieve up to 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per week.
To make this more manageable, this has been broken down into the smallest amount of activity, encouraging participants to be physically active for 21.4 minutes every day over the course of a week to hit the 150-minute target.
Figures from Active Lincolnshire, a charity funded by Sport England to increase participation in sports and physical activity across the county, have shown that around 190,000 adults in the county do less than 30 minutes of physical activity each week.
Anyone who signs up for the challenge will receive weekly emails as well as free access to gloji gym, a digital platform where you can pick a class to suit your own needs from a wide range of live and on-demand classes. Participants will also be linked to other ideas and ways in which they might be able to become more active.
“Everyone taking part will receive a tracking sheet and a weekly survey on which they will be asked to record the amount of activity they have managed to complete each day and across the whole week,” explains Nigel Stephenson, Physical Activity Lead at One You Lincolnshire.
“We hope that this challenge will inspire more people across Lincolnshire to move more. Moderate intensity physical activity is classed as any movement that leaves you slightly puffed out, but still able to hold a conversation. As well as individuals, we’re hoping it’s something that workplaces might also take on together, both for a bit of competition and to encourage each other to become a bit more active and healthier.”
Anyone with an email address can sign up for the challenge. To sign up or for more information, click here: https://forms.office.com/e/gA1i6ZdEDx