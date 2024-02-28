Two women die following collision in Dalby
Lincolnshire Police were called just before 2.55pm yesterday (Tuesday) after two vehicles travelling on the A16, a blue Renault Arkona and a black Vauxhall Insignia, collided close to the Langton Road junction near Dalby.
The driver of the Renault Arkona sadly died at the scene, and the passenger later died in hospital.
The two passengers of the Vauxhall Insignia were transferred to hospital and are being treated for injuries not believed to be serious.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said that the force is now appealing for anyone who has any information, witnessed the collision, or has video or dashcam footage that may assist their investigation to get in touch.
You can contact police by calling 01522 212316 quoting Incident 524 of 28 February, or email [email protected].