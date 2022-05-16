Tyre fire in Bardney 'deliberate'

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

At 6.10pm on Sunday (May 15), Lincolnshire Police attended a site on Station Road, Bardney, with reports of tyres on fire.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue attended with eight appliances and ancillary vehicles, and worked through the night to contain the fire.

This was then scaled down to one appliance will remained overnight, and the fire was confirmed to involve a large quantity of vehicles and tyres.

There have been no reported injuries at the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has now announced that officers believe that the fire was started deliberately:

"We are currently reviewing evidence in relation to a suspected arson.

"We are currently at the scene, and we are not able to comment on the extent of fire damage until their investigations are concluded.”