Owners warned of deadly danger of leaving pets unattended in cars during heatwave

The bodycam video shows officers in Nottingham smashing the car’s window to free the Shih Tzu after it was left in the vehicle as outside temperatures soared to 33C on Monday.

After being moved to a shaded area and given water, the animal was then rushed under blue lights to a veterinary hospital, where it is now making a recovery.

The owner is now set to be questioned by police and the case referred to the RSPCA.

Officers smashed the car window to save the dog as temperatures hit 33C (Photo: Nottinghamshire Police/SWNS)

As temperatures again soar across the UK and an amber heat warning is in place in some areas, officers said the incident highlighted the potentially deadly dangers of leaving animals in a car on hot days.

According to the RSPCA, with an outside temperature of 22C, the inside of a parked car can reach 47C within an hour.

PC Jamie Martin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank staff at NET Nottingham Tram for alerting us to this incident. Had they not done so, it is unlikely the dog would have survived.

"Many people think it’s okay to leave their dog in the car on a warm day providing the windows are open. But this incident shows that just simply isn’t the case. Put simply, you should never leave your dog alone in a car on a warm day.

“Whilst it is not illegal to leave a dog in a hot car, owners are legally responsible for their pet’s health and welfare. If a dog became ill or sadly died due to being left in a hot car, owners could be charged with the offence of animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. This could lead to a prison sentence and/or a fine.”

An RSPCA spokesperson added: "As sweltering temperatures continue, it’s more important than ever to spread the message that dogs die in hot cars.

"Many people think it will be fine just to leave their pets for a short period of time, but not long is too long. Temperatures can soar to dangerous levels so quickly - and that can put dogs in serious danger.

"If someone sees a dog in distress in a hot car, we urge them to dial 999. It’s really positive to see forces like Nottinghamshire Police, and others across England and Wales, taking action when dogs need their help in these potentially fatal situations."