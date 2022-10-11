Register
Unattended pan cause of fire at bungalow in Skegness

An unattended chip pan has been given as the cause of a fire at bungalow in Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
35 minutes ago
In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.
Lincs Fire & Rescue were called to Beacon Park Drive at 7.21pm last night.

Crews from Skegness attended the call-out however the fire was out on arrival.

A tweet said: “Crews attended a bungalow fire on Beacon Park Drive. Smoke damage to one bungalow and heat damage to one chip pan.

"Fire out on arrival; crews inspected. Caused by chip pan being left unattended.”