'Unknown heroes' pulls boy, 6, from sea in 'close call' on Skegness beach

A warning has been issued about beach safety following an incident involving a six-year-old boy.

PCSO Bunker, who was at the scene near Skegness Pier, described the incident as "the closest call he had seen in his 16-year career with the police.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 5pm yesterday (Thursday) and a frantic search for the boy took place.

PCSO Bunker said: "A member of the flagged up that the boy was pulled from the sea by some incredible, fast -thinking members of the public.

"It was so frantic we didn't get their names but there were two, one on each arm, and there may have been two others involved.

"The boy was clearly in imminent danger and there is no doubt that these members of the public have saved his life.

"The boy was coughing and spluttering, but went on to recover quickly.

"The air ambulance attended but, thankfully, not needed and the boy attended hospital as a precaution via land ambulance

“Thankfully, this incident had a happy ending. However, it was a close call and not something that anyone involved will ever forget."

Offering beach safety advice, PCSO Bunker added: "Please look out for yourselves, each other, and especially children in the ocean. Use a lifeguarded beach if you can and don’t use inflatables.

“Sandi Starfish wristbands are available at Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe and help us reunite lost children with their carers more quickly. The Sandi Starfish flags provide a good point to agree to meet with your child if they become lost.

“Above all, enjoy our coastline, but do it safely.”

Following the incident an appeal has been made to respect the water. Lincolnshire Police issued a statement saying: "Any family who has ever lost sight of a child on a beach, even if only for a moment, will know the terror of this.

"It’s a frightening experience anywhere but here, you have a massive, enticing, potentially fatal body of water.

"It’s a rare occurrence, but this is a stark reminder that it happens. So we are providing advice and tips on how to stay safe and enjoy our beautiful coastline."

HOW TO KEEP SAFE

- Tell your child what to do if they get separated from you, ideally approach someone in uniform, and tell them they are lost. You might want to agree a prominent meeting place for them to find you.

- Use a Sandi Starfish wristband to record your phone number so you can be contacted.

- Keep an up-to-date photo and remember what your children are wearing. Bright, eye-catching clothing helps.

- Download What3Words – an app that will give emergency services your exact location – this is extremely helpful on a busy stretch of beach where there is little but sand and sea to navigate.

- Inflatables such as blow up toys and airbeds, that are designed for use in a pool, should not be used in the sea as there is a risk you will be swept out.