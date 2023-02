The A158 at Scremby has now reo-opened following a collision earlier today between a car and a motorbike.

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident on the A158 at Spilsby.

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police just between noon.

At the moment there are no details available regarding those involved in the accident but a statement reads:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We received a call at 11.45am reporting a collision on the A158, at Scremby.

“It involved an Audi car and a motorbike.”