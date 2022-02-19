UPDATE: A17 reopened between Sleaford and Heckington after colliision earlier today (Saturday)

Collision on the A17.

Lincolnshire Police has reported that the road was cleared an hour ago (4pm) after the incident at around 10am this morning.

A witness said at the time that she could see at least one car badly damaged.

She said: "The road is blocked just past the Kirkby La Thorpe turning and police are turning drivers back, but there are already lengthy tailbacks in both direction registering on AA traffic news.

There have been no further details released by the police, but an air ambulance has also been seen heading towards the area.

Lincolnshire Police have stated: "We have closed the A17 at Kirkby-La-Thorpe in both directions due to an road traffic collision. The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Please use alternative routes."

The A17 is closed between the A153 turn off for Ruskington and the Heckington bypass, with diverted drivers congesting roads through Howell and Ewerby in an effort to go round.