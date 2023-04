The A52 at Croft is now re-open after a road accident earlier today.

The A52 at Croft has been closed after a road accident.

Lincolnshire Police closed in both directions and asked motorists to avoid the area.

There Control Room initially tweeted that it was expected the road would be closed for some time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A witness reported seeing what was believed to be the air ambulance landing near the ‘A52 Winthorpe border’.