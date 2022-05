Air Ambulance at the scene of the accident.

Emergency services including two fire engines and police are also at the scene, according to witnesses.

Lincolnshire Police received reports of the accident at the junction to Toynton All Saints towards Boston at 8:02am this morning.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are warning motorists to avoid the area and said the road is likely to be closed for the next few hours.

We will bring more when we have it.