UPDATE: Appeal for witnesses after driver is injured in collision on A52 at Wainfleet St Mary

The accident on Boston Road was reported to the emergency services at 5:12am and the road was closed.
Lincolnshire Police say the driver of the Kia was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
The road was re-opened shortly after 8am.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 40 of 9 February.
Alternatively, email [email protected], putting the incident number in the subject line.
You can also remain anonymous, via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.