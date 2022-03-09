UPDATE: Appeal for witnesses after driver is injured in collision on A52 at Wainfleet St Mary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was injured in a collision on the A52 at Wainfleet St Mary.

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:06 pm
The accident on Boston Road was reported to the emergency services at 5:12am and the road was closed.

Cars involved were a black BMW and a silver Kia.

Lincolnshire Police say the driver of the Kia was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The road was re-opened shortly after 8am.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 40 of 9 February.

Alternatively, email [email protected], putting the incident number in the subject line.

You can also remain anonymous, via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

KiaBMW