UPDATE: Appeal for witnesses after driver is injured in collision on A52 at Wainfleet St Mary

The accident on Boston Road was reported to the emergency services at 5:12am and the road was closed.

Cars involved were a black BMW and a silver Kia.

Lincolnshire Police say the driver of the Kia was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The road was re-opened shortly after 8am.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 40 of 9 February.

Alternatively, email [email protected], putting the incident number in the subject line.