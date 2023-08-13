Lincolnshire Police have now confirmed that a pedestrian in his 60s sadly died in the collision in Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire World received reports yesterday afternoon (Saturday) on what was believed to be a ‘serious’ collision in Anchor Lane.

Witnesses described police at the scene and traffic backed up in both directions due to the road being closed near Hardy’s Animal Farm.

This morning, police made an appeal for information and dashcam footage to get in touch.

A statement says: “Officers attended the scene after we received a call at 12.28pm, yesterday (12 August).

“A man in his 60s, from Nottinghamshire, was crossing Anchor Lane near Hardy’s Animal Farm when he was in collision with a blue Mercedes-Benz E350. Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.