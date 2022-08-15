UPDATE: Boy who died in sea tragedy in Skegness aged 13 and from Hereford

Lincolnshire police shared the information today (Monday) after the sad discovery following a massive search for lost children in the resort on Saturday.
In their statement, police said: “A teenager has died after going into the sea in Skegness.
“Emergency services received a report that a child, aged 13, was in the water at around 6.15pm on Saturday, August 13.
"He was from Hereford.
“A search was carried out by police and coastguard and the boy’s body was recovered at around 11.30pm.
Superintendent Lee Pache said: “This is a very sad and tragic incident and our thoughts are with the boy's family and friends.
"We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast on Saturday. At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls. All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.”