Emergency services at the scene of a bus fire on the A52 at Friskney.

The cause of a bus fire on the A52 at Friskney resulting in passengers being evacuated has been established.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say gear box oil had leaked onto the hot manifold igniting the oil.

Emergency services were called to a lay-by near Friskney after the fire was reported at 10,22am yesterday morning (Monday).

Stacey Louise Clay put out a warning on Facebook saying the bus caught fire just before the bend in the road and locals were diverting traffic.

Onlookers who saw smoke billowing through the trees took to social media to express their relief no-one was hurt.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Wainfleet and Leverton to the fire. Officers were directing the traffic.

A spokesperson for the fire service said hose reel and breathing apparatus were used to fight the fire, while absorbent granules were applied to a diesel spillage.

Lincolnshire County Council highways department were also called to the scene and operated temporary traffic lights to keep traffic moving while they attended fire damage to the side of the carriageway near to the layby.