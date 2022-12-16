The A17 has reopened in the last hour after emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles between Brant Broughton and Stragglethorpe.

The road had been closed since shortly after 1pm today (Friday) and motorists had been asked by police to avoid the area.

Police, fire services and ambulance crews were said to have been on the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said earlier: “A man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries.

"Recovery is required for both vehicles so the road is not yet clear.”

The road reopened shortly before 5.30pm.

There had been queueing traffic causing delays of up to 10 minutes in both directions, according to AA traffic reports.

