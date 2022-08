Reporte are coming in about an accident on the A52 at Wainfleet.

Lincolnshire Police say the accident was reported at 10.06am this morning .

“We received reports of a lorry tipped over just outside Skegness on Wainfleet Road, Skegness, near the junction at Warth Lane,

“Two males, the lorry driver and a passenger, were found to be conscious.

"Ambulance are on scene, but injuries are not thought to be life threatening.