Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drummond Road is closed after a sinkhole appeared.

The route between Lumley Road and Sandbeck Avenue along Drummond Road has been closed whilst Lincolnshire County County officers investigate the cause.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “During these investigations, the road will remain closed.,”While the closure is in place, the diversion will be via South Parade.

“Once the cause of the issue is known a works programme will be decided upon..”