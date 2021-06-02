UPDATE: Drivers and passengers injured in two-car collision in Marsh Lane near Orby

Marsh Lane was closed for three hours following an accident.

Police say the accident on Marsh Lane was reported at 3:44pm yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Vehicles involved were a silver Citroen Picasso and a blue Mercedes Vito.

Minor injuries not thought to be life-changing or life-altering were sustained by the passengers and driver of the Citroen. The driver of the Mercedes sustained injuries but they were not thought to be life-threatening.

Emergency services at the scene.

The road was closed at the Red Lion at around 4:20pm and re-opened after 7.30pm following the recovery of both vehicles... Fire & Rescue and the Ambulance service were also in attendance during the incident.

Marsh Lane is a busy route for visitors to the coast and police have asked for people to allow extra time for journeys.

Last month, a 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after his black Audi S3 Quattro was found in a field opposite the Skegness Stock Car Stadium in Marsh Lane.

A two car collision took place in Marsh Lane, Orby.