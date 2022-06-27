Eight crews from Lincs Fire and Rescue attended the blaze at Newham Lane, Gipsey Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
The fire caused huge plumes of thick smoke, with the fire service urging nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed.
The incident was ongoing for several hours as crews tackled the flames.
A fire service spokesperson tweeted an update the following morning: “Fire damage to three farm buildings, two hay stacks and multiple farm vehicles.
"No livestock involved. Crews used five main jets and three hose reels to extinguish. Two crews remain in attendance. No casualties reported.”
Fire crews from Boston, Kirton, Sleaford, Leverton, Donington, Spilsby, Grantham, Woodhall Spa and Market Rasen were in attendance.