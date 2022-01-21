UPDATE: Elderly pedestrian involved in road collision in Boston has died

Police accident.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said this afternoon: “We are saddened to confirm that a 88-year-old man has died after a crash on John Adams Way in Boston.

“The man collided with a car at around 2.36pm on Friday, January 21.

“He was taken to hospital with his injuries, but has sadly passed away. His family are aware.

“We are appealing for dash cam footage and eyewitness accounts of the crash, which closed off the road.

“If you saw anything in relation to this collision, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 235”

Friday 4.30pm: People are being asked to avoid an area of John Adams Way while they deal with a serious incident involving a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “A man has been struck by a car on John Adams Way in Boston near to the petrol station.

“This was reported to us at 2.36pm today (Friday 21 January).

“The man is being treated for serious injuries.

“A road closure is required so please avoid the area.