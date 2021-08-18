UPDATE: 'Everyone safe' but fire crews remain at scene of blaze at Wrangle warehouse

Emergency services at the scene of a blaze at a warehouse in Wrangle.

Seven fire crews from across Lincolnshire have been at the George H Kime and Co Ltd lorry depot since 1.37pm this afternoon. A water carrier from Holbeach is also at the scene.

T A52 was closed both ways between Wrangle and Old Leake at 2.30pm and there has been queueing traffic due to the fire and smoke blowing across the carriageway.

In the latest update from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, they said one warehouse measuring 100 x 60 metres was well alight.

"Fire has been surrounded. All persons are accounted for," the statement reads.