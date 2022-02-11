Louth Road, North Cockerington fire EMN-221102-121602001

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews were called to a fire at a house on Louth Road, North Cockerington at 2.14am this morning (Friday), with crews from Louth, Mablethorpe and North Somercotes in attendance.

As the fire took hold, the road was closed and additional fire crews from Alford, Binbrook, Grantham, a Water Carrier from Market Rasen and Aerial Ladder Platform from Lincoln South were in attendance.

Twwo pumps from Horncastle and Spilsby later attended as relief crews.

Lincs Fire & Rescue have confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault within the camper van.

The home occupiers were alerted to the fire by their dogs barking, and the fire crews were able to rescue both dogs from the property.

No casualties have been reported and the occupants are also being supported by Lincolnshire Emergency Response, a partnership between the British Red Cross and Lincs Fire & Rescue.

