UPDATE: Fire crews tackling blaze and road closed

The warehouse fire on the A52 at Wrangle.

Appliances from Leverton, Boston, Spilsby, Skegness, Kirton, Donington and Alford either in attendance at the scene of the fire on the A52, or are on their way to help tackle the fire.

The AA have also confirmed that the A52 was closed both ways between Wrangle and Old Leake at 2.30pm and there is queueing traffic due to the fire and smoke blowing across the carriageway.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, and local people to keep their windows closed.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Please keep windows closed. Visibilty across the A52 may be compromised."