UPDATE: Investigation into tragic death of elderly woman in Skegness fire concludes

The investigation into a fire in which a woman in her 80s died has concluded.

A woman in her 80s has sadly died in a fire in Skegness.

Earlier we reported emergency services were called to an address on Albert Avenue, Skegness, at around 6.50pm on Thursday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her family were made aware.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner as investigations continued..

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue told Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue the cause of the fire had now been determined.