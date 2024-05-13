UPDATE: Man, 36, dies in collision on A16 at Partney
Officers were called to the incident involving a car and motorcycle on Spilsby Road at around 7.35pm yesterday (Sunday).
This followed disruption on the A158 near Scremby crossroads, which was blocked earlier in the day causing traffic to turn around and be diverted.
Emergency services attended the scene where the man, who was the travelling on the motorcycle, was sadly pronounced dead.
Lincolnshire Police say the family are aware and their thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
Another man on the motorcycle was also injured but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The road was closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future as investigators work to piece together what happened in the collision. We are warning motorists to avoid the area with a closure in place at the junction of Granary Close, Spilsby.
Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision, which involved a black BMW car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle or saw the vehicles before or after the incident.
Anyone with dashcam footage or any information that you think can help, should contact DS Perring on [email protected] quoting the incident number 401 of 12/05/24.