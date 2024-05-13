Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help with their investigation.

A 36-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision on the A16 at Partney, near Spilsby.

Officers were called to the incident involving a car and motorcycle on Spilsby Road at around 7.35pm yesterday (Sunday).

This followed disruption on the A158 near Scremby crossroads, which was blocked earlier in the day causing traffic to turn around and be diverted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene where the man, who was the travelling on the motorcycle, was sadly pronounced dead.

Lincolnshire Police say the family are aware and their thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Another man on the motorcycle was also injured but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future as investigators work to piece together what happened in the collision. We are warning motorists to avoid the area with a closure in place at the junction of Granary Close, Spilsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision, which involved a black BMW car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle or saw the vehicles before or after the incident.