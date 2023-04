A 45-year-old man has sadly died following a collision involving a lorry on the A52 at Croft earlier today.

The A52 at Croft has been closed after a road accident.

The road was closed in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

A witness reported seeing what was believed to be the air ambulance landing near the ‘A52 Winthorpe border’.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage that may assist in their investigation.