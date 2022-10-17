UPDATE: Man, 54, missing from Skegness is found safe
Lincolnshire Police have thanked the public for their help after a 54-year-old man reported missing from Skegness was found safe and well.
An appeal for help in locating the man was made after he had not been seen at the places in town he visited frequently since Saturday, October 8.
Since the appeal, police have issued the good news that he has been found ‘safe and well’.
In giving an update, police said: “Thanks for everyone’s help and for spreading the word.”