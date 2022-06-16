UPDATE: Man, 58, detained  after ‘device’ found in Skegness street

A 58-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life after a ‘devise’ was found in a Skegness street, has now been detained.

By Christina Redford
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:51 pm
In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the police.
In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the police.

A 200m cordon was put in place in Scarbrough Avenue on Tuesday morning and the street was evacuated as a precaution while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EODan ) team assessed the device.

Fire & Rescue were also on scene.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

Detective Sergeant Gemma Skipworth said they were working closely with EOD to assess the device and to make sure it is safe.

Officers remained in the area to assist the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EODan ) team and reassure residents.

Later that day it was confirmed there was no danger to the public and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

A statement said: “The device has been assessed and there is no danger to the public.”

Police say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police