A road was closed in Leamington after 'possible explosive devices' were found.

John Gillion Watson, 56, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, was charged in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) by officers in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Lincolnshire Police.

Watson remains remanded into custody and is due to attend Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning.