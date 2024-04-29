UPDATE: Man in 70s sadly dies following one-car collision on A158 at Gunby roundabout
The man was driving a Citroen car when the accident happened and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Earlier this morning we reported just one vehicle was involved in the accident, which was reported around 4.40am. Traffic was building up and motorists were being asked to avoid the area. The road has now re-opened.
Police are now asking for witnesses to the accident to come forward. Anyone who saw the collision, captured dashcam footage or was in the area at the time, should email [email protected] or by calling 01522 212316 quoting incident 37 of 29 April 2024 in the subjec