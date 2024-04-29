UPDATE: Man in 70s sadly dies following one-car collision on A158 at Gunby roundabout

The A158 at Gunby roundabout has been blocked due to road accident.

The man was driving a Citroen car when the accident happened and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Earlier this morning we reported just one vehicle was involved in the accident, which was reported around 4.40am. Traffic was building up and motorists were being asked to avoid the area. The road has now re-opened.

