UPDATE: Man injured after car overturns in ditch on Burgh-le-Marsh bypass
A man was injured when a vehicle left the road and overturned in a ditch on the Burgh-le-Marsh bypass.
According to witnesses, the accident took place outside the Duck n Drake in Orby Road, this afternoon (Monday).
It was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 3.28pm.
Witnesses reported seeing a number of fire engines, ambulances and the air ambulance at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the road is open. “One man is attending hospital but it’s not thought he has any serious injuries,” a spokesperson said.