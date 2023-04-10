Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Five people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
8 minutes ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
1 hour ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
1 hour ago Michael Lerner dead at the age of 81
1 hour ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
1 hour ago Full route for King Charles coronation procession is announced

UPDATE: Man who died in Ingoldmells murder is named

The man who died following an incident in Ingoldmells in the early hours of Thursday morning has been named as 43-year-old Gareth Hart, from Rotherham.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST

The murder investigation launched yesterday continues and there has been a further arrest.

A 33-year-old man, from Derbyshire, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 30-year-old man arrested in Ingoldmells yesterday on suspicion of murder has now been released with no further action.

Most Popular

Officers attended Sea Lane following a call at 12.57am on Thursday, reporting an altercation near Fantasy Grill & Balti.

On arrival Mr Hart was found seriously injured but sadly died shortly afterwards.

Roman Bank in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane was closed while investigations took place.

Lincolnshire Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

The man who died has been named as Gareth Hart, from Rotherham.The man who died has been named as Gareth Hart, from Rotherham.
The man who died has been named as Gareth Hart, from Rotherham.

A statement reads: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has information, or dashcam footage between 9am on Wednesday night and 3am on Thursday morning in the Roman Bank area to get in touch by calling 101 quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.”

Lincolnshire Police Control Room took to social media in the early hours of Thursday morning to report a ‘serious incident’ had taken place and that an area of Roman Bank had been closed in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane.

Residents living in the area reported seeing five police cars and said that a crime scene tent had been put up in the car park near to the Fantasy Island SPAR shop.

Anyone who can help with investigations is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.

Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells.Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells.
Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells.

The road near Fantasy Island and the junction with Roman Bank remains closed.The road near Fantasy Island and the junction with Roman Bank remains closed.
The road near Fantasy Island and the junction with Roman Bank remains closed.
Rotherham