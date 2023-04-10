The man who died following an incident in Ingoldmells in the early hours of Thursday morning has been named as 43-year-old Gareth Hart, from Rotherham.

The murder investigation launched yesterday continues and there has been a further arrest.

A 33-year-old man, from Derbyshire, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 30-year-old man arrested in Ingoldmells yesterday on suspicion of murder has now been released with no further action.

Officers attended Sea Lane following a call at 12.57am on Thursday, reporting an altercation near Fantasy Grill & Balti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On arrival Mr Hart was found seriously injured but sadly died shortly afterwards.

Roman Bank in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane was closed while investigations took place.

Lincolnshire Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man who died has been named as Gareth Hart, from Rotherham.

A statement reads: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has information, or dashcam footage between 9am on Wednesday night and 3am on Thursday morning in the Roman Bank area to get in touch by calling 101 quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.”

Lincolnshire Police Control Room took to social media in the early hours of Thursday morning to report a ‘serious incident’ had taken place and that an area of Roman Bank had been closed in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents living in the area reported seeing five police cars and said that a crime scene tent had been put up in the car park near to the Fantasy Island SPAR shop.

Anyone who can help with investigations is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.

Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells.

​

Advertisement

Advertisement