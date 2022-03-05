UPDATE: Man who failed to stop for police dies in collision with tree after car leaves A52 near Skegness

If you witness an accident call police on 101.

The accident happened on the A52, at Croft just after 11pm last night (Friday)..

Lincolnshire Police told Lincolnshire World a red VW Scirocco had been seen by police just after 11.10pm, as it travelled along the road towards Boston.. The vehicle then failed to stop for police.

At around 11.15pm, officers found the vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree, at Croft Bank.

The driver, a man in his 20s who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

The road was closed following the incident. It re-opened at around 10.50am today (Saturday).

The matter has been automatically referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have taken primacy for the investigation of this incident.

Diversions were put in place at Lomax Corner around midnight, according to witnesses.