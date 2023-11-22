UPDATE: Missing teen from Skegness is found 'safe and well'
Lincolnshire Police have thanked the ‘wonderful community’ for their assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Skegness on Monday.
As reported, police issued an appeal after growing 'increasingly concerned' over the welfare of the teen, called Lacey.
Thankfully, last night police were pleased to report the teenager had been found ‘safe and well’.
A statement reads: “We would like to thank everyone who took the time to pass information and share our appeals - we really do have a wonderful community in Lincolnshire.”