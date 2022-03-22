UPDATE: Motorcyclist, 65, sadly dies in third accident on A52 near Skegness in a month

Call police on 101 if you can help them with their investigation.

The man was riding an orange Honda CBR and heading towards Boston when the collision happened at Croft at 2.30pm. Diversions were put in place.

In another tragic accident on Friday, March 4, a man in his 20s sadly died after his red VW Scirocco was in collision with a tree on the A52, at Croft Bank.

A third accident in the area has also taken place this month.

Just over a week ago, a driver was hurt in a two-vehicle accident at Wainfleet St Mary involving a black BMW and a silver Kia. The driver of the Kia sustained injuries but they were not thought to be serious.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s accident is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.

They would like to speak to anyone who was in the area just prior to the RTC and saw an orange motorbike being ridden along the A52 from Skegness to Boston, or witnessed the collision.