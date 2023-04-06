Register
UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after man sadly dies following fracas in Ingoldmells

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident near Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells in the early hours of this morning.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST

Officers attended Sea Lane following a call at 12.57am today (Thursday), reporting an altercation near Fantasy Grill & Balti.

On arrival a man, aged 42, was found injured and sadly died shortly afterwards.

Roman Bank in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane has been closed since then.

This morning officers arrested the 30-year-old man, in Ingoldmells. He will be questioned in due course.

A statement has now been issued by Lincolnshire Police.

It reads: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has information, or dashcam footage between 9am last night and 3am this morning in the Roman Bank area to get in touch by calling 101 quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.”

Lincolnshire Police Control Room took to social media in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) to report a ‘serious incident’ had taken place and that an area of Roman Bank had been closed in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane.

Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells.
Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells.

Police have been are asking people to avoid this area and use alternative routes while investigations continue.

Residents living in the area reported seeing five police cars and said that a crime scene tent had been put up in the car park near to the Fantasy Island SPAR shop.

Anyone who can help with investigations is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.

The road near Fantasy Island and the junction with Roman Bank remains closed.
The road near Fantasy Island and the junction with Roman Bank remains closed.
