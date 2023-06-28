Anglian Water has now issued an update to the supply fault affecting most of the Boston area.

Many parts of Boston are without water this morning.

Anglian Water says the failed water pump – which left huge part of Boston borough without water this morning – has now been fixed.

They say households may experience cloudy water when they turn their taps back on, but that this is safe to drink and will soon clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9.29am today: Several schools across Boston have had to close this morning as a large area of the borough has no water supply.

Anglian Water is reporting disruption to its water supply across a large area of the town, from the town centre up to Swineshead Bridge in the East and down to Gosberton in the south.

Numerous schools have announced closures this morning – these include Boston Grammar School, Staniland Academy, Thomas Middlecott Academy in Kirton, Wyberton Primary and Boston High School. Many others are also thought to have shut today due to the issue.

Boston Grammar School tweeted this morning: “URGENT – School Closed - due to lack of water in the area. Our Staff and Students Health and Safety must come first.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement on Anglian Water’s website, posted at 7.59am this morning (Wednesday), a spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Boston and surrounding areas may have either very low water pressure or no water at all.

"This is being caused by a pump failure in your area. We’re working hard to get it fixed and get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re looking to have the problem fixed by 10am, June 28, but we will update this message if anything changes.

"Thanks for your patience while we fix this issue.”

One Boston resident, who asked not to be named, told us: “The timing of the fault – just as everyone was about to get ready to leave the house – wasn’t great. Anglian Water sent us a text after a little while to let us know what was happening, which was helpful. The schools just about got us a message in time that they’d be closed – one of the kids was just walking out the door! It’s not been the smoothest of mornings, but I guess these things happen.”