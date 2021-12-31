Update on Middle Rasen barn fire

Barn fire at Middle Rasen Photo: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue EMN-211231-170035001

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “We have had multiple crews at a large fire involving two barns and contents - believed to be straw - on Caistor Road near Market Rasen today.

“One crew is still there with our water carrier.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thankfully there were no casualties.

“Thanks go to Humberside Fire & Rescue Service for their assistance too.”