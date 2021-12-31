Update on Middle Rasen barn fire

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “We have had multiple crews at a large fire involving two barns and contents - believed to be straw - on Caistor Road near Market Rasen today.
“One crew is still there with our water carrier.
“Thankfully there were no casualties.
“Thanks go to Humberside Fire & Rescue Service for their assistance too.”
As reported previously, there were initially eight crews in attendance, including Market Rasen, Lincoln North, Binbrook, Louth, Horncastle and Caistor (crewing the water carrier appliance), together with three crews from Humberside – Kirton in Lindsey, Immingham East and Peaks Lane.