Update on Middle Rasen barn fire

There is now just one crew left at the barn blaze in Middle Rasen.

By Dianne Tuckett
Friday, 31st December 2021, 5:17 pm
Barn fire at Middle Rasen Photo: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue EMN-211231-170035001

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “We have had multiple crews at a large fire involving two barns and contents - believed to be straw - on Caistor Road near Market Rasen today.

“One crew is still there with our water carrier.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Thankfully there were no casualties.

“Thanks go to Humberside Fire & Rescue Service for their assistance too.”

As reported previously, there were initially eight crews in attendance, including Market Rasen, Lincoln North, Binbrook, Louth, Horncastle and Caistor (crewing the water carrier appliance), together with three crews from Humberside – Kirton in Lindsey, Immingham East and Peaks Lane.

Middle Rasen