Update: One person receives oxygen after house fire in Thimbleby

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue reported that fire crews from Horncastle Woodhall Spa, and Louth attended the property in Home Close at 7.43pm last night.
The fire and rescue service tweeted: “Fire damage to 30% of kitchen in house.
“Crews used hose reel to damp down & thermal image camera to inpect, occupier used bucket of water. Cause was chip pan left unattended.”
A spokesperson added that fire crews administered oxygen to one person, who was left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
For advice on kitchen safety, visit the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue website at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety/kitchen-safety