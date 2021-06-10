Update: One person receives oxygen after house fire in Thimbleby

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue reported that fire crews from Horncastle Woodhall Spa, and Louth attended the property in Home Close at 7.43pm last night.

The fire and rescue service tweeted: “Fire damage to 30% of kitchen in house.

“Crews used hose reel to damp down & thermal image camera to inpect, occupier used bucket of water. Cause was chip pan left unattended.”

Fire and Rescue news

A spokesperson added that fire crews administered oxygen to one person, who was left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.