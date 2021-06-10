Update: One person receives oxygen after house fire in Thimbleby

A house in the village of Thimbleby, near Horncastle, suffered fire damage and one person was given oxygen after a chip pan was left unattended last night (Wednesday).

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:03 pm

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue reported that fire crews from Horncastle Woodhall Spa, and Louth attended the property in Home Close at 7.43pm last night.

The fire and rescue service tweeted: “Fire damage to 30% of kitchen in house.

“Crews used hose reel to damp down & thermal image camera to inpect, occupier used bucket of water. Cause was chip pan left unattended.”

Fire and Rescue news

A spokesperson added that fire crews administered oxygen to one person, who was left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

For advice on kitchen safety, visit the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue website at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety/kitchen-safety