Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a male pedestrian was injured in a collision in Boston.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called just before 6.15pm on Friday, December 22, following reports that a pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Insignia had been in collision.

"The incident took place on the A16 John Adams Way at the junction of High Street and London Road.

"The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains today.”

Today (Wednesday, December 27), they have issued an update to say: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.”