UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously injured in collision on busy A16 road in Boston
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a male pedestrian was injured in a collision in Boston.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called just before 6.15pm on Friday, December 22, following reports that a pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Insignia had been in collision.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The incident took place on the A16 John Adams Way at the junction of High Street and London Road.
"The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains today.”
Today (Wednesday, December 27), they have issued an update to say: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.”
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident. If you have any information that could assist the enquiry, contact their Serious Collisions Investigation Unit via [email protected] or on 01522 212316, quoting incident 306 of 22/12/2023.