UPDATE: Photos of aftermath of large fire at Gayton le Marsh, as fire service declares 'major incident for Lincolnshire'

The fire at Gayton Top.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue attended large fires at Gayton Top, near Gayton Le Marsh, involving two fields and a quantity of bales.

Appliances from Louth, Mablethorpe, Spilsby, Binbrook, Market Rasen, Skegness and Alford were in attendance.

A drone was used to track the spread of the fire, allowing incident commanders to direct crews accordingly.

Firefighters from Skegness station putting the fire out.

This comes as Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue declared a major incident for Lincolnshire this evening, as they still had 25 appliances at incidents and three supporting neighbouring counties as of 6pm this evening.

A spokesman said: “We have had an incredibly busy day – both our control room and our crews - responding to incidents in Lincolnshire and supporting other services.

“We are still receiving very high number of 999 calls. Please only call 999 in a genuine emergency or where there is an immediate risk to life.”

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue working with Lincolnshire Police drone unit.

The aftermath of the fire at Gayton Top.