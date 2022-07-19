UPDATE: Photos of aftermath of large fire at Gayton le Marsh, as fire service declares 'major incident for Lincolnshire'

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue attended large fires at Gayton Top, near Gayton Le Marsh, involving two fields and a quantity of bales.
Appliances from Louth, Mablethorpe, Spilsby, Binbrook, Market Rasen, Skegness and Alford were in attendance.
A drone was used to track the spread of the fire, allowing incident commanders to direct crews accordingly.
This comes as Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue declared a major incident for Lincolnshire this evening, as they still had 25 appliances at incidents and three supporting neighbouring counties as of 6pm this evening.
A spokesman said: “We have had an incredibly busy day – both our control room and our crews - responding to incidents in Lincolnshire and supporting other services.
“We are still receiving very high number of 999 calls. Please only call 999 in a genuine emergency or where there is an immediate risk to life.”