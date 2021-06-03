UPDATE: Pictures of dramatic rescue of horse from dyke in Wainfleet

Dramatic pictures have been released of the rescue of a horse from a dyke in Wainfleet.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 6:03 pm
Horse rescue in Wainfleet.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue was called to the scene in Burgh Road around 2.35pm yesterday.

Five crews from Wainfleet, Skegness, Spalding, Louth and Lincoln North FRS attended the scene.

A tweet from Lincolnshire Fire and rescue states: "Crews used animal rescue equipment & teleporter. Horse well and in care of owner and vet."

Skegness Fire Station shared the pictures in a poist on Facebook which said: "Lincoln North along with Wainfleet, Skegness, Spalding and Louth rescued a pony from a dyke near Wainfleet yesterday.

"If you see an animal in trouble we have the training and equipment to do the job, don't endanger yourself."

Firefighters rescuing the horse in Wainfleet.
Almost there - the horse was rescued from a dyke in Wainfleet.