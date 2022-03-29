Latest news EMN-220329-144843001

Officers were called to reports of a fire at the main accident and emergency department at 3.02am this morning.

The department was evacuated safely by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, where six crews extinguished the blaze, and nobody was injured.

The fire caused extensive damage to the department, including the X-ray, CT and MRI imaging suite.

Fire investigators have confirmed that this was a deliberate ignition, and Lincolnshire Police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A 57-year-old man from the Sleaford area has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and we will remain on scene and in the local area over the next few days while we make our enquiries.

“We would like to hear from anyone with phone or dashcam footage in and around the A&E department from between 2.40am and 3.15am, or anyone with any other information.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101, or email [email protected] quoting Incident 24 of 29 March in the subject line.