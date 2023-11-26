UPDATE: Police confirm tragic death of woman in collision on A52 at Croft

Lincolnshire Police have now confirmed a woman tragically died in a three-vehicle collision on the A52 at Croft.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Lomax Corner Garage on Croft Bank around 2.50pm on Friday afternoon.

Divertions were put in place into Croft and the A52 re-opened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This is the second time a person has lost their lives on that stretch of road this month.

On Monday, November 6, Jordan Allen,23, also tragically died in two-car collision at Croft Bank.

Police are now appealing for witnesses anyone who may have relevant dash cam footage from Friday’s accident to get in touch.

The vehicles involved were a red Peugeot 207, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Transit.

