UPDATE: Police confirm tragic death of woman in collision on A52 at Croft
Emergency services were called to the scene near Lomax Corner Garage on Croft Bank around 2.50pm on Friday afternoon.
Divertions were put in place into Croft and the A52 re-opened in the early hours of Saturday morning.
This is the second time a person has lost their lives on that stretch of road this month.
On Monday, November 6, Jordan Allen,23, also tragically died in two-car collision at Croft Bank.
Police are now appealing for witnesses anyone who may have relevant dash cam footage from Friday’s accident to get in touch.
The vehicles involved were a red Peugeot 207, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Transit.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] quoting incident number 250 of 24 November in the subject line, or call 01522 212316, quoting incident number 250 of 24 November.