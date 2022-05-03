Scene of the tragedy in George's Street, Sleaford.

The bodies of Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered at premises in George Street just after 4pm on Sunday (May 1) following reports of two people being injured in the property.

Family Liaison Officers are currently in contact with the families.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police statement reads: “Our investigation continues into the tragic events and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

Police have been investigating the tragedy since Sunday.

Initially police were treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’ later confirmed that, nobody else is being sought in connection with this incident.

A scene guard remained in place while police continued their investigation. Postmortem examinations and formal identification were expected to take place later this week.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We still have several lines of enquiry to look into to establish the exact circumstances around what has happened, and postmortem examinations have yet to take place to find out what caused the deaths of both of these people, but I am satisfied that, at this moment, we do not need to look for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“I appreciate there may be a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we’re working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public.”